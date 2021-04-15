Marriage proposal interrupted by man confessing to crime, viral video claims

There’s nothing more romantic than confessing to a crime.

While proposing in a public place makes for a beautiful scene, it can also be complicated because anything can happen. For example, one couple in Georgia apparently had their perfect moment interrupted by a man accidentally admitting to a crime on camera.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

A TikTok user named Kpohlman2 from Savannah, Ga., recently uploaded a video showing what happened immediately after her boyfriend proposed to her. While the happy couple enjoyed their moment, an unidentified man walks through the frame, seemingly talking to someone on the phone.

After admitting to getting drunk and then driving, the man says, "I hit a woman. Or somebody dressed like a woman, I’m not sure. I didn’t stop."

The man appears to walk perfectly through the frame, seemingly unaware that his conversation has been caught on camera.

The video is captioned, "Thank God we were done with the proposal."

Since the video was uploaded two days ago, it has been viewed over 8.9 million times. Many of the commenters wrote that the couple should find the man, not just to investigate his driving history but also to invite him to the wedding.

Commenters in general seemed to believe that the video is legitimate and that the man was unaware that he was being filmed. Many users compared him to a character from the popular video game series "Grand Theft Auto." Several others pointed out the irony in the man not stopping when he saw the proposal and accidentally incriminating himself in a crime.

One commenter wrote, "I’m afraid to comment because this might be considered evidence of a murder and I don’t want to be a witness."