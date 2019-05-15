Footage shows man saving pet dog from choking on piece of cheese: 'Literally saved my dog's life'

A quick-thinking electrician is crediting his old lifeguard training for saving his pet pooch on Sunday.

Joshua Aspey, 22, from Somerset, England, was feeding his dogs cubes of cheese in the kitchen at his parents’ home when he says he heard Sally, a Jack Russell terrier, start clawing on the floor.

“I turned around and saw her fitting,” Aspey remembered, according to SWNS. “I just started to smack her on the back and shook her head up and down to try to bring [the cheese] back up.”

Aspey’s heroic actions were captured on security footage, which he later posted to Twitter with a caption reading, "Literally saved my dog's life when she was choking on a bit of food today."

“I shook her head back and forth and the first piece came out,” he said, per SWNS. “I put my fingers down her throat to get the second bit.

“Seeing your dog doing that is horrible. My dogs mean the world to me,” he added, explaining that he grew up with Sally, Mickey (a border terrier) and Daisy (another Jack Russell), all of whom are seen in the video.

Aspey added that his former lifeguard training probably helped him stay calm during the ordeal.

“We were taught to thrust on someone’s chest or hit them across the back,” he said. “It was just instinct but was definitely scary. I was panicking.”