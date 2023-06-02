Man jumps into Busch Gardens' alligator exhibit in Florida: See the video

A man visiting a theme park in Florida was caught on camera while entering an alligator enclosure and the video has since gone viral.

The man, whose identity hasn’t been revealed, hopped over two metal barriers that separate the public from the alligators enclosed within the reptile exhibit at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, on Wednesday, May 31.

In a video captured by park visitor Nick Reid, the man walked up to the edge of the enclosure’s pond while bystanders and staff ask him to exit the alligator enclosure (See the video at the top of this article).

"You’ve got to get back out," a man in a green shirt, who appears to be a park employee, told the enclosure intruder.

The trespassing visitor ignores the request and shouts back with what sounds to be a mock Australian accent.

"Another wild Karen. Crikey," he replies.

"It’s very dangerous," a woman warns. "Please come out."

Fox News Digital reached out to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for Comment.

The theme park’s security and animal care teams reportedly responded to the incident, no alligators or people were injured, according to FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

"We will not tolerate this blatant disregard of our safety rules and are working with law enforcement on this matter," Busch Gardens Tampa Bay wrote in a statement to FOX 13. "The safety and well-being of our guests, ambassadors, and animals remains a top priority."

No statement has been issued on the Busch Gardens Tampa Bay social media accounts.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s reptile residents include alligators, crocodiles, Komodo dragons, snakes and Aldabra tortoises, according to the theme park’s website.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission routinely advises the public to keep their distance from alligators in order to ensure the safety of alligators and humans.