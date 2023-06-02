Expand / Collapse search
Theme Parks
Published

Man jumps into Busch Gardens' alligator exhibit in Florida: See the video

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Florida, is reportedly working with law enforcement after a man jumped into the gator enclosure

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Man jumps into alligator enclosure at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay while mocking concerned bystanders

A man visiting Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Florida, apparently jumped over two barriers that separate theme park guests from the alligator exhibit and mocks the people who ask him to get out for his safety.

A man visiting a theme park in Florida was caught on camera while entering an alligator enclosure and the video has since gone viral.

The man, whose identity hasn’t been revealed, hopped over two metal barriers that separate the public from the alligators enclosed within the reptile exhibit at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, on Wednesday, May 31.

In a video captured by park visitor Nick Reid, the man walked up to the edge of the enclosure’s pond while bystanders and staff ask him to exit the alligator enclosure (See the video at the top of this article).

"You’ve got to get back out," a man in a green shirt, who appears to be a park employee, told the enclosure intruder.

Three video still shots of the man who jumped into the Busch Gardens Tampa Bay alligator enclosure. He moved around the space.

A man entered Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's alligator enclosure on Wednesday, May 31, according to a viral bystander video. See the clip above. (Nick Reid)

The trespassing visitor ignores the request and shouts back with what sounds to be a mock Australian accent.

"Another wild Karen. Crikey," he replies. 

"It’s very dangerous," a woman warns. "Please come out."

Fox News Digital reached out to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for Comment.

The theme park’s security and animal care teams reportedly responded to the incident, no alligators or people were injured, according to FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

The Busch Gardens Tampa Bay alligator enclosure intruder faces the pond while he shouts.

The man wasn't injured during his enclosure trespassing, according to a statement Busch Gardens Tampa Bay provided FOX 13. (Nick Reid)

"We will not tolerate this blatant disregard of our safety rules and are working with law enforcement on this matter," Busch Gardens Tampa Bay wrote in a statement to FOX 13. "The safety and well-being of our guests, ambassadors, and animals remains a top priority."

No statement has been issued on the Busch Gardens Tampa Bay social media accounts.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s reptile residents include alligators, crocodiles, Komodo dragons, snakes and Aldabra tortoises, according to the theme park’s website.

Alligators gather within the Busch Gardens Tampa Bay enclosure.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is home to multiple American alligators and tortoises as seen in this theme park photo from Aug 12, 2005. (Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission routinely advises the public to keep their distance from alligators in order to ensure the safety of alligators and humans.

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer on the Lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.