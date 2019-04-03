Man driving cross-country rescues lost Colorado dog, returns months later to help adopt her

One kindhearted man is grateful that he followed his intuition to rescue a lost dog in Colorado during a recent cross-country road trip, and is now helping in the search for a fur-ever home for the pooch.

In January, Matthew Glatz was exploring the Midwest by car – all the way from his home state of Maine – when he found a stray pup on a hiking trail in Fort Collins’ Powder Canyon, KMGH first reported.

After taking the “malnourished and scared” canine to Colorado State University’s vet lab and then Larimer County Humane Society, Glatz learned through a microchip check that the dog was named Amelia. Examinations revealed that the dog also had a slew of medical issues, including a non-healing face wound and heartworm disease, as per KMGH.

Determined to give the dog pawesome life, the man was disheartened to learn that Amelia’s family had moved and would not be able to retrieve her, inspiring Glatz to step up to help find the sweet pup a forever home.

“I knew they’d call me when she was ready, and when she was ready, I’d make the drive,” he said.

By this point, Glatz had continued on his cross-country journey, and reached California. Turning back around, he drove 1,100 miles to the Centennial State to get the dog from the Humane Society in Loveland.

After receiving a “clean bill of health” from officials in recent days, Glatz told Fox News that he and Amelia are on their way back to the East Coast. Though he is unable to adopt the dog himself, he plans to help find ideal adoptees for the pup, with assistance from a non-kennel adoption agency in Maine.

“I would make sure she received the best care and most love imaginable. In my line of work and current living situation, I am aware of the fact that I may not have the capacity for her best life, due to constraints of lacking a fenced yard where leashes aren’t a requirement, a chest of play toys, and a family to have countless hours of playtime each day before bed,” Glatz said.

“I was taught at a young age to do what you can with what you’ve got, and be proud of the efforts in which you’re capable,” he said. “It is with these skills I am making these decisions for her future care. I will continue to do what is best for her, including finding her a place where she has everything she could ask for in life.”

“My goal is to ensure her finding a home that is the absolute perfect fit, where she can live in comfort and without being ever “found” again,” Glatz mused.

To date, over $1,900 of a $2,000 goal has been raised on GoFundMe for Amelia’s continued care.