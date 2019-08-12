Man crashes car through LA Fitness building, drives straight into pool

That’s one way to get your adrenaline pumping.

A 70-year-old man crashed his car into an LA Fitness building's glass wall in Seattle, Wash., Monday morning, and then drove into the facility’s indoor swimming pool where people were reportedly swimming at the time.

Police confirmed to Fox News that the man drove his car through the building and into the pool around 7:40 a.m.

The man was attempting to set the parking brake while in the parking lot and accidentally stepped on the gas pedal, the police said.

According to Q13 FOX, three people were swimming in the indoor pool at the time.

There were no injuries. The man was reportedly helped out of the car after the crash by one of the swimmers.

Seattle police are still investigating the incident. No charges are expected to be filed.