©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Man buys six cats at auction after drug raid

The cats, a Bengal and five Scottish Folds, were purchased by Nutch Prasopin, who runs a popular cat-related Facebook page

By Jon Levine | New York Post
Happy Caturday.

Six Thai cats rescued after a drug bust were purchased at auction by a feline fanatic.

The cats, a Bengal and five Scottish Folds, were purchased by Nutch Prasopin, who runs a popular cat-related Facebook page. (iStock)

Prasopin’s 3 million Facebook followers helped her raise the $3,186 needed for the winning bid.

"I was very excited. I had very much hoped that the cats would end up in my care. I’ve been following their status since the very first day," Prasopin said after the successful purchase, Reuters reported.

The cats previously belonged to a woman suspected of drug trafficking who fled her home and abandoned the cats before authorities could apprehend her.

This content originally appeared in the New York Post.