A man who brought his service duck into a Buc-ee's store in Tennessee has been banned from the chain, according to a YouTube video he posted.

Justin Wood brought his service pet known as Wrinkle the Duck into the store, where they shopped around and received plenty of positive attention from shoppers who wanted to pet Wrinkle and ask about her.

Wrinkle remained inside a stroller for most of the visit, occasionally coming out to high five interested onlookers with her beak.

Wood posted the video to his YouTube channel "SeDUCKtive" recently, where he has dozens of videos of his excursions around the country with Wrinkle. The channel has 2.7 million subscribers and that video had nearly 170,000 views by Saturday evening.

After they entered the store, they were approached by an employee who told him that "service dogs" were the only animals allowed inside the store. "She’s a service duck," Wood responded.

They were allowed to continue on until a second employee told him, "Pets are not allowed in here."

"OK, but she is a service animal" he said, adding that he could give the store three forms of identification to prove it. They were allowed to keep shopping until a third employee told him, "unfortunately your animal can’t be in here."

"There’s no pets in here. Your animal, even if it’s considered a service animal, you have to be able to contain it, and it can fly out," she added. "If it was a dog it’d have to be on a leash."

"Can I put her on a leash?" he asked, and the employee said it would be fine. At that point, Wood put Wrinkle on an imaginary leash and the duck continued to follow him around the store.

As he made his purchases, he was informed by an employee that "the cops are outside."

Once he left the store, he was approached by a police officer who told him, "They’re requesting you to be banned from the store," adding that it was, in fact, every Buc-ee's location and that he would be charged with trespassing if he was caught in another one duck or no.

The officer reminded Wood it wasn't his decision during their friendly exchange.

"Who loves Buc-ee's?" Wood said in the video. "He don’t love us. That’s OK."

He added with a shrug, "She did nothing but make everybody happy in there."

Wood ended the video by saying, "It’s not an adventure if something doesn’t go wrong … Whenever you get some downs you know some ups and waiting around the corner."

Buc-ee's pet policy says "The Health Code prohibits live animals, including dogs, where food could potentially be contaminated. There are exceptions, however, for service animals and animals that work with police officers. For people with disabilities, specially trained service animals play an absolutely vital role. They make it possible for those with disabilities to work, travel, stay safe, and, in some cases, stay alive."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Buc-ee's and Wood for comment.