Man, 91, becomes 'internet sensation' for working out in overalls

A 91-year-old man from Alabama has become an “internet sensation” for his dedication to working out, and melted hearts for getting fit in his trusty overalls.

Last month, Lloyd Black’s uplifting story went viral on Facebook when his local Anytime Fitness gym honored him as “member of the month.” Black, an Air Force veteran and retired school principal, said he was inspired to join the Semmes branch of the fitness chain one year ago after daily tasks became difficult. In the months since, the nonagenarian has become a cherished member of the exercise community for his upbeat attitude and commitment to his thrice-weekly workouts, Fox 5 reports.

“I realized I was in bad shape. I could not do simple tasks anymore,” the man told AL.com of his decision to get started. “That’s what motivated me to do it.”

Black signed up for Anytime Fitness with his wife Mary in 2019 and admitted that he would initially tire after spending about 10 minutes walking on the treadmill. Determined to progress, Black now enjoys 30-minute treadmill walks, leg presses and upper-body machines, which he’s cited as improving his strength and balance.

“It just improves the way you feel,” he explained.

Ashley Seaman, the gym’s general manager, said that Black is her facility’s oldest member and that his positive attitude impresses many.

“He’s always laughing and telling a joke,” she told AL.com.

“I want people to think, ‘If he can do it, why can’t we?’” Seaman said of awarding the nonagenarian with the inspirational “member of the month” honor. “Fitness isn’t about age. It’s about healthy living.”

On Facebook, reps for the gym gushed that Black “comes in his overalls to get a good 1-hour workout in 3 times a week!”

“We love this sweet man's soul,” they said, declaring that Black was a bona fide “internet sensation” after their initial post went viral with over 3,700 likes and 800 comments.

As for his signature athletic wear? Black claims that his fashion statement-making overalls are purely practical, according to AL.com.

“I don’t have any hips, and I can’t keep my pants up!” he exclaimed.

On a more serious note, Black hopes to encourage others to chase their dreams, no matter what.

“I believe in enjoying life. You can make what you want to out of it,” he mused.