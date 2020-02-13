Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fitness + Well-being
Published

Man, 91, becomes 'internet sensation' for working out in overalls

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 91-year-old man from Alabama has become an “internet sensation” for his dedication to working out, and melted hearts for getting fit in his trusty overalls.

Last month, Lloyd Black’s uplifting story went viral on Facebook when his local Anytime Fitness gym honored him as “member of the month.” Black, an Air Force veteran and retired school principal, said he was inspired to join the Semmes branch of the fitness chain one year ago after daily tasks became difficult. In the months since, the nonagenarian has become a cherished member of the exercise community for his upbeat attitude and commitment to his thrice-weekly workouts, Fox 5 reports.

Lloyd Black, pictured left,  has become an “internet sensation” for his dedication to working out, and melted hearts for getting fit in his trusty overalls.

Lloyd Black, pictured left,  has become an “internet sensation” for his dedication to working out, and melted hearts for getting fit in his trusty overalls. (Ashley Seaman/Anytime Fitness)

“I realized I was in bad shape. I could not do simple tasks anymore,” the man told AL.com of his decision to get started. “That’s what motivated me to do it.”

CELEBRITY FITNESS TRAINER ERIN OPREA REVEALS HOW HER COUNTRY-STAR CLIENTS STAY IN SHAPE

Black signed up for Anytime Fitness with his wife Mary in 2019 and admitted that he would initially tire after spending about 10 minutes walking on the treadmill. Determined to progress, Black now enjoys 30-minute treadmill walks, leg presses and upper-body machines, which he’s cited as improving his strength and balance.

“It just improves the way you feel,” he explained.

Ashley Seaman, the gym’s general manager, said that Black is her facility’s oldest member and that his positive attitude impresses many.

“He’s always laughing and telling a joke,” she told AL.com.

“I want people to think, ‘If he can do it, why can’t we?’” Seaman said of awarding the nonagenarian with the inspirational “member of the month” honor. “Fitness isn’t about age. It’s about healthy living.”

“I realized I was in bad shape. I could not do simple tasks anymore,” Black said of his decision to get started. “That’s what motivated me to do it.”

“I realized I was in bad shape. I could not do simple tasks anymore,” Black said of his decision to get started. “That’s what motivated me to do it.” (Ashley Seaman/Anytime Fitness)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

On Facebook, reps for the gym gushed that Black “comes in his overalls to get a good 1-hour workout in 3 times a week!”

As for his signature athletic wear? Black claims that his fashion statement-making overalls are purely practical.

As for his signature athletic wear? Black claims that his fashion statement-making overalls are purely practical. (Ashley Seaman/Anytime Fitness)

“We love this sweet man's soul,” they said, declaring that Black was a bona fide “internet sensation” after their initial post went viral with over 3,700 likes and 800 comments.

As for his signature athletic wear? Black claims that his fashion statement-making overalls are purely practical, according to AL.com.

“I don’t have any hips, and I can’t keep my pants up!” he exclaimed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On a more serious note, Black hopes to encourage others to chase their dreams, no matter what.

“I believe in enjoying life. You can make what you want to out of it,” he mused.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak