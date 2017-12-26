Los Angeles is opening a selfie museum

Does anything scream 2017 more than the news that a selfie museum is coming?

The Museum Of Selfies is opening in LA next month…and charging visitors $25 a ticket.

The attraction will show selfie-inspired art and will also have plenty of areas designed to look good when visitors want to take their own picture.

For any “Game Of Thrones” fans, there will also be an iron throne made up of selfie sticks.

The co-founders came up with the idea because they reckon the modern museum-goer doesn’t just want to look at art — they want to take pictures of themselves with it.

Co-founders Honton and Tair Mamedov told Mashable: “The relationship between people and art has changed.

The continued: “Now people don’t want to just be a silent consumer, they want to be a part of the art.”

“There are many more selfies with the Mona Lisa than actual Mona Lisas.”

There will also be some serious exhibits in the museum, like an area dedicated to narcissism and another zone dedicated to people who have died trying to take a selfie.

The Museum of Selfies follows a series of other attractions that mainly feature areas where people can take nice pictures of themselves.

The Museum Of Ice cream has had pop-ups in several cities that have all sold out and have been visited by the likes of David and Victoria Beckham.

The museums have everything from a room filled with fake bananas to a sprinkle pool for people to Instagram-worthy pictures in.

The Museum of Happiness works on a similar idea — plenty of installation-based zones that look great in a picture, like oversized floral walls, with visitors charged $28.50 to get in.

