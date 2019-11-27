London couple place ad for full-time ‘dog carer,’ actually want live-in butler

A London couple is looking for a person who loves cleaning up after dogs and people.

An ad listing on a recruitment website in the U.K. has requested a person who is interested in maintaining two golden retrievers, Milo and Oscar, full time – plus managing the entire household for two “international business people” – for $40,000 annually, with room and board.

The pair, who live in Knightsbridge, posted the job along with a string of responsibilities that begins with a vague “daily housekeeping,” before more specific requests like “simple, light cooking of evening meals when required (catering for a vegan)” and “greeting visitors & taking calls,” as well as “general management of the property.” And with a six-story townhome, the “general management” is no easy feat.

The dog-walker-butler-property-manager-personal-assistant hybrid role requires the prospective employee to live at the home, as well as work Monday-Friday and occasionally weekends.

Though the position, which includes grocery shopping and taking the dogs on daily walks twice a day – as well as “liaising with dog walker,” for some reason – seems to pay well. According to Indeed, the average head housekeeper makes nearly 60K annually, and that’s without the dog maintenance.

