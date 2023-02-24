Living together: More parents are moving in with their adult children, survey finds

The days of grown children wanting to be on their own, away from Mom and Dad, may be changing.

A Pew Research study shows that one in four Americans ages 25-34 lives with their parents or older relatives.

And yet the study revealed even more surprising data.

In 2021, 15% of multigenerational households were made up of parents who moved in with their adult children.

A family that knows this territory joined "Fox & Friends" on Friday morning to discuss their living situation and explain why it's working well for them.

Dan Kane quit his job in Arizona and joined his daughter Darin Freeman in Tampa, Florida, full-time, he said.

Kane and his wife Tiffany moved in with Darin Freeman, her husband Josh and their children.

The Kanes live upstairs in a loft-type of area of the home, with a bedroom and bathroom — and Tiffany Kane noted that at times, it’s a good escape space for them from the household activity.

The three-generation household is busy with various schedules and the children's needs.

Dan Kane, however, said he doesn’t regret the decision.

"I don’t regret my decision for one second," he said.

"It’s amazing how well it’s worked out and how well I’ve gotten to know my grandkids and son-in-law a little better," he added.

Josh Freeman grew up in a four-generation household, he said.

He noted that he loved being so close with his family.

Since moving to Florida, Dan Kane has been helping the Freemans renovate their house — something for which Josh Freeman says he's grateful.

On a typical day, the house is bustling — each person in the family has a specific job to do.

Dan Kane makes breakfast for the kids while Darin Freeman helps them get ready for school.

Josh Freeman then takes the kids to school — and Tiffany Kane helps with dinner and cleaning up the house in the evening.

Darin Freeman said it’s a great system that works well for them.

"There are obviously cons, too … but the pros, for us, definitely outweigh the cons," she said.