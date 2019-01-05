Target hosts special birthday party for Virginia boy, 4, born with heart disease

Life at age 4 has already been epic for one Virginia boy; the young Target fan recently celebrated his recent birthday at his local superstore.

On Jan. 2, one special Target on Route 17 in Fredericksburg held a birthday bash for Finn Blumenthal, Fox 5 DC reports. Born with a heart disease, the youngster underwent his second open-heart surgery related to the condition one year ago – which is how his personal connection with the beloved store began.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Before the procedure, which would keep Finn in recovery for an unknown time, his family dropped off candy and special notes from his older brother, Mason, around the community, including the coveted store,” Fox 5 reports. “It was a unique way for the boys to stay connected.”

Fortunately Finn has been recovering and gaining strength through the last few months, and Finn’s mom, Kelly, said Target was the only logical theme commemorate her son’s birthday; Finn’s favorite color is red, and he totally loves Bullseye, Target’s iconic mascot pup.

Nevertheless, Kelly never expected store employees to go so far as offering to host the festivities inside the superstore itself.

WOMAN CLAIMS HUSBAND WANTS TO NAME BABY GIRL AFTER HIS EX-LOVER, SPARKING OUTRAGE ON REDDIT

"I went into that Target and asked them if they had any Target-like decorations and they said no, but let us give you a special experience," she told Fox 5 – an offer which she, and Finn, were delighted to accept.

When the big day finally arrived, the Target staffers welcomed in the birthday boy as a “new employee” with his very own personalized name badge, and gathered in a team huddle to sing happy birthday. Footage of the sweet scene has since gone viral on Facebook.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Photographer Stephanie Tignor, too, was on site to capture photos of the one-of-a-kind party and similarly described the Target staff as “extremely generous and gracious” to hold Finn’s party.

“He’s an amazing little boy with an incredible family,” Tignor told Fox 5 of the brave youngster. “To come out on top and celebrate a fourth birthday after all he’s been through has truly been a blessing to capture him throughout all the highs and lows.”