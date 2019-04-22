LAPD accidentally runs over sunbathing woman at the beach

A sunbather in California found out that there’s no SPF strong enough to protect against cars after a police cruiser accidentally ran her over.

The incident occurred near the boardwalk at Venice Beach around 2:10 p.m., when officers were performing a routine patrol of the beach, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

According to Fox 11, the victim was a woman between the ages of 25 and 30.

Fortunately, medical personnel were present on the beach and provided first aid to the victim. She was transported to a nearby hospital, and she reportedly did not suffer any serious injuries from the accident.