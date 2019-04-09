Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter wears nearly $400 Gucci shoes to school

Penelope Disick isn’t a regular student, she’s a cool student.

So that means only the best for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s 6-year-old daughter. Penelope, who is nicknamed “Poosh” by her parents and is the inspiration for Kourtney’s new lifestyle website, accessorizes her off-to-school outfit with Gucci Princetown leather slingback loafers, which retail for $365.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North West, kicked back at school with a pair of white Converse high tops, which sell for a more reasonable $55.

“Spring Break is over,” Kim captioned an Instagram pic of the two headed off to class.

Fans appeared to be as surprised by the fact that both North and Penelope are enrolled in school as they were about the latter’s luxury footwear.

“I love that they go to actual school,” wrote one follower.

“Penelope on the right has better fashion as a toddler then I do at 24,” noted another, while a third chimed in, “the fact that P wears Gucci loafers to school has me shook.”

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.