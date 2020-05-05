Kim Kardashian's personal trainer Melissa Alcantara shares tips for transforming your body

You can have a celeb body, even without the celeb budget — as long as you’re following some simple rules.

Melissa Alcantara, a personal trainer for Kim Kardashian-West who recently launched both a fitness app and a book, gave some helpful tips about how to get the body you’ve always wanted, and it starts with “waking up.”

The shredded mom, who started her own fitness journey seven years ago after she gave birth, shared her call to action on her Instagram account Fit Gurl Mel, along with photos of her own progress after giving birth.

“Reality is hard to swallow sometimes, the results of even the most dedicated don’t come overnight. Don’t let Instagram be your reality. #wakeup,” she wrote.

“At first I felt like giving up every day, I had no idea how my body would change or if it would change at all,” the motivational caption read. “If you don’t believe it can happen you’ve already failed because you have given up before you’ve even started.”

She went on to share, “I did it. I’m still doing it. I’m still believing. Not only in fitness but in all aspects of life. Belief is the first step!”

However, self-confidence isn't the only requirement for completely transforming your body. Alcantara accomplished her own fitness goals by working out before or after her waitressing job.

According to the fitness buff, people who want their dream body have to approach working out from a long-term perspective.

"If you just say, 'oh, I want to lose five pounds, ASAP,' you will never have a sustainable mentality," she said in an interview with Women’s Health. "If you want to truly find balance and be comfortable with yourself, you have to think about how you want to feel and look in 30 years."

"You don't have to kill yourself every day," she added. "You have to be patient and think about what you can maintain for the rest of your life."

To that end, Alcantara advised people to set “simple, attainable goals,” starting with the number of times, per week, they intend to work out.

In addition to being active, the personal trainer explains the need for clean, healthy foods — including carbs.

"Carbs give you energy, and you want to have plenty of energy to work out and do things," she told Women’s Health. "I used to blame my weight on carbs, but it's not about the carbs, it's about eating crappy foods that don't fuel you or make you feel satisfied."