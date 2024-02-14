Expand / Collapse search
10 Amazon items to keep your kids entertained during your St. Patrick’s Day party

Amazon has St. Patty's Day-themed activities every kid will love

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Make sure your kids aren't bored this St. Patty's Day, with these fun games and activities.  (iStock)

St. Patrick’s Day is full of friends and family, good food and even better beer. For kids, though, it’s not always a special day. But it doesn’t have to be that way this year. To keep your kiddos entertained, we’ve created a list of crafts, books and games kids will love!

Get all of your St. Patrick’s Day must-haves by signing up for an Amazon Prime membership today. The benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. Join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today!

St. Patrick's Day Giant Coloring Poster/Tablecloth $9.98 was $12.99

Keep your table clean and the kids entertained with this giant coloring page.  (Amazon)

For your kids table, throw down this giant coloring tablecloth, so the kids can color and eat, all without getting your table dirty. Plus, it’s on-theme for the day.

How to Catch a Leprechaun: A Saint Patrick's Day Book for Kids $8.55 was $10.99

Teach your kids how to find and catch a leprechaun with the help of this book.  (Amazon)

Every holiday has a good book associated with it, so start a St. Patrick’s Day tradition with How to Catch a Leprechaun. This picture book includes hilarious rhymes every kid will love.

St. Patrick’s Day Window Clings $5.99

Decorate and give your kids something to do at the same time with window stickers. (Amazon)

These St. Patrick’s Day window clings are all the fun of stickers, but much easier to remove. Let your kids have some fun adding some festive decorations to all your windows.

12-Pack St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Wreath Crafts Kits $12.99

Let every kid at the party make a wreath with this craft kit.  (Amazon)

A time-consuming craft, these shamrock wreath kits will keep your kids busy, and you’ll end up with a bunch of St. Patrick’s Day decorations once they’re done!

I Spy With My Little Eye Leprechaun Luck & Find $8.49 was $8.99

Find all the leprechauns in this St. Patty's-themed I Spy book.  (Amazon)

I Spy books are fun adventures for kids of all ages. This leprechaun-themed "I Spy" book contains pages and pages of hidden leprechauns your kids can search for while you entertain your guests.

St Patrick's Day Leprechaun Trap Crafts Kit $18.99 was $21.99

Help your kids catch leprechauns with this DIY leprechaun catcher craft set.  (Amazon)

Leprechaun traps are a classic craft for St. Patrick’s Day. This craft kit contains everything your kids need to make their own trap, complete with a leprechaun hat, rainbow and a pot of gold.

St. Patrick's Day Lucky Belgian Milk Chocolate Gold Coins $21.99

Help your kids find their own pot of gold with the help of these chocolate gold coins.  (Amazon)

Instead of an Easter egg hunt, these chocolate gold coins can be used to have a gold hunt on St. Patrick’s Day. Add a cauldron and your kids will have their own pot of gold at the end of the game.

Leprechaun Piñata $19.99

Everyone at the party can have fun with a leprechaun-shaped pinata! (Amazon)

A leprechaun piñata will entertain every kid at the party. Fill it with a bag of candy and hand over the piñata stick that comes with this kit. Your kids will do the rest of the work!

Pin The Shamrocks Stickers on The Leprechaun's Hat $7.98

See how close the kids can get to the leprechaun with this pin the stickers on the leprechaun game.  (Amazon)

Help your kids experience the old-school game, pin the tail on the donkey, except with stickers and leprechauns. This pin the shamrocks set comes with everything you need to play, including a post, an eye mask and a 20-pack of stickers.

St. Patty’s Day Bingo Game $9.99

Play one of the best party games out there, bingo, all the while sticking to the holiday theme.  (Amazon)

Kids will love another classic game, bingo. The whole family can play with this 32-pack of St. Patrick’s Day-themed bingo cards.