10 Amazon items to keep your kids entertained during your St. Patrick’s Day party

St. Patrick’s Day is full of friends and family, good food and even better beer. For kids, though, it’s not always a special day. But it doesn’t have to be that way this year. To keep your kiddos entertained, we’ve created a list of crafts, books and games kids will love!

St. Patrick's Day Giant Coloring Poster/Tablecloth $9.98 was $12.99

For your kids table, throw down this giant coloring tablecloth, so the kids can color and eat, all without getting your table dirty. Plus, it’s on-theme for the day.

How to Catch a Leprechaun: A Saint Patrick's Day Book for Kids $8.55 was $10.99

Every holiday has a good book associated with it, so start a St. Patrick’s Day tradition with How to Catch a Leprechaun. This picture book includes hilarious rhymes every kid will love.

St. Patrick’s Day Window Clings $5.99

These St. Patrick’s Day window clings are all the fun of stickers, but much easier to remove. Let your kids have some fun adding some festive decorations to all your windows.

12-Pack St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Wreath Crafts Kits $12.99

A time-consuming craft, these shamrock wreath kits will keep your kids busy, and you’ll end up with a bunch of St. Patrick’s Day decorations once they’re done!

I Spy With My Little Eye Leprechaun Luck & Find $8.49 was $8.99

I Spy books are fun adventures for kids of all ages. This leprechaun-themed "I Spy" book contains pages and pages of hidden leprechauns your kids can search for while you entertain your guests.

St Patrick's Day Leprechaun Trap Crafts Kit $18.99 was $21.99

Leprechaun traps are a classic craft for St. Patrick’s Day. This craft kit contains everything your kids need to make their own trap, complete with a leprechaun hat, rainbow and a pot of gold.

St. Patrick's Day Lucky Belgian Milk Chocolate Gold Coins $21.99

Instead of an Easter egg hunt, these chocolate gold coins can be used to have a gold hunt on St. Patrick’s Day. Add a cauldron and your kids will have their own pot of gold at the end of the game.

Leprechaun Piñata $19.99

A leprechaun piñata will entertain every kid at the party. Fill it with a bag of candy and hand over the piñata stick that comes with this kit. Your kids will do the rest of the work!

Pin The Shamrocks Stickers on The Leprechaun's Hat $7.98

Help your kids experience the old-school game, pin the tail on the donkey, except with stickers and leprechauns. This pin the shamrocks set comes with everything you need to play, including a post, an eye mask and a 20-pack of stickers.

St. Patty’s Day Bingo Game $9.99

Kids will love another classic game, bingo. The whole family can play with this 32-pack of St. Patrick’s Day-themed bingo cards.