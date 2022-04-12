Kathie Lee Gifford hosts honest conversations about faith in Fox Nation special 'The Jesus I Know'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford is hopping aboard Fox Nation with her new series about faith and friendship, "The Jesus I Know."

The five-part series, available now for streaming, welcomes some of Gifford's friends — among them some of Fox News’ own talent — to share personal and profound encounters with the Lord.

"What do you have to lose by giving God a chance?"

Gifford explores how each one of these stories, though powerful, are hardly perfect, since the Holy Spirit sets his own pace to accomplish his purposes here on earth as we continue to live and breathe.

Episode one features Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth, who shares the powerful miracle of how her life began and reflects on confronting rejection in the show business world for being a Christian.

Pattie Mallette, the mother of international pop sensation Justin Bieber, kicks off episode two with her own success story of rising from the ashes after hitting "rock bottom" as a teen.

Mallette paraphrased a confrontation with a local youth center director, John Brown, which opened her relationship with God while she was hospital-ridden at the age of 17.

"What do you have to lose by giving God a chance?" he asked Mallette. "What if he has a purpose and a plan for you? You don’t want your life. Why don’t you give it to God and see what he can do with it?"

Episode three is graced by songwriters and producers Chuck Harmony and Claude Kelly, together known as Louis York, who share how their lives have been transformed in the direction of God’s choice.

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean, in episode four, tells the ongoing story of how her faith has been strengthened as she has fought for justice after losing her in-laws to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Dean credited the scripture from Psalm 34:18, "The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and close to the crushed in spirit," for getting her "through a lot."

In the final episode, country music star Jimmy Wayne reveals how he escaped an abusive childhood through his personal faith in God and a Jesus-serving woman named Bea.

