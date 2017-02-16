Kate Winslet Says You Don't Have to Be a Size 2

As an Academy Award and two-time Golden Globe winner, Kate Winslet is undisputedly one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood today. She also happens to be one of the most approachable.

Winslet has long been outspoken about body image among women and her resistance to conform to Hollywood’s skin-and-bones standards. In 2003, she spoke out against British GQ for photoshopping pictures of her, and in 2009 she won a libel suit against "The Daily Mail" for claiming she had lied about her exercise regime.

The subject, in turn, has been a prolific topic of conversation in interviews with the press: "I resent that there is an image of perfection that is getting thinner and thinner," she told the BBC in 2006.

That same year she did an interview with Good Housekeeping, in which she referred to the GQ photoshopping incident. “Oh! It wasn't that they simply retouched my image — they completely stretched it so I looked like I was 6 feet tall and a size 2. I'm a size 6 or 8 these days.”

In 2008 she spoke to The Sydney Morning Herald about the idea of “the perfect body” among women: "Nobody is perfect. I just don't believe in perfection. But I do believe in saying, 'This is who I am and look at me not being perfect!' I'm proud of that."

Perhaps most transparent was her interview with ABC News in 2009, when she opened up about the way women are portrayed in magazines. “No one can look bad when you’ve been lit for six hours,” she said. She went on to address the hush-hush retouching of celebrity photographs, and how they present an illusion, not a reality. “I’m damned if it’s going to be a secret anymore. I want these young women to know, we don’t look like this. It’s an idea of perfection that’s not there. It doesn’t exist.”

And for her latest message to women everywhere, Winslet is the face of the spring 2012 line for St. John. In the video campaign, Winslet talks about the laid-back aspects of the line amidst sun-laden shots of her posing in the clothing.

Her favorite part?

“You don’t have to be a size 2 or even a size 4,” she says. “I love that; that’s me all over.”