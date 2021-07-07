Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sports
Published

Kansas City Royals fan heats up internet with flaming wallet

The fan conducted the magic trick of sorts during a Royals TV broadcast

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 7 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 7

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Here’s one fired-up  Kansas City Royals sports fan. 

A Kansas City Royals baseball fan went viral for opening his wallet on camera to a fury of flames coming out in a video spreading like wildfire on social media.

The Kansas City Royals have a new MVP according to social media – a man who went viral during a game for opening up a wallet appearing to be caught up in flames. (Photo by Brad Mangin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Kansas City Royals have a new MVP according to social media – a man who went viral during a game for opening up a wallet appearing to be caught up in flames. (Photo by Brad Mangin/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Photo by Brad Mangin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The fan, clad in a Royals T-shirt, nonchalantly conducted the magic trick of sorts during a Royals TV broadcast as the game came back from a commercial break. Sports reporter Harold Kuntz of FOX News 4 Kansas City tweeted out a video of the scene with the stunned caption, "Wait, what?" 

He wasn't alone. 

"Um ..@royals.. can we get him in the Post Game Zoom?!?! I'm going to need an explanation," Kuntz tweeted out.

The internet was quick to gawk at the video with athletes like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II tweeting out the shocked face with exploding head emoji. 

Former professional basketball player Rex Chapman chimed in: "What kind of sorcery is this?" 

CARDINALS' 2021 FIRST-ROUND PICK ARRESTED FOR RECKLESS DRIVING: REPORT

Another fan responded with an image of the trick wallet that appeared to be for sale online for $24.99.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Others, meanwhile, hit it out of the ballpark with the joke: "literally what happens to your wallet at any sporting event," alluding, perhaps, to burning cash. 