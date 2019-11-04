Jesse Watters reveals favorite Thanksgiving traditions, how he avoids the post-meal cleanup

Jesse Watters has plenty of fond holiday memories — even if one of his most cherished traditions sounds like a dare.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, the host of "Watters' World" and co-host of "The Five" on Fox News opened up about his holiday celebrations, revealing his least favorite dish on the dinner table, his post-feast plans and the real story behind how he got injured on Black Friday last year. (Hint: It wasn’t because he was brawling over TVs at Best Buy.)

STUDY REVEALS EARLY CHRISTMAS DECORATING IS GOOD FOR YOU

But first, Watters says he's fully aware that one of his family's unique Thanksgiving traditions sounds more like a “Fear Factor” challenge.

“Every Thanksgiving, when we prepared the stuffing, we would have the chestnuts. You have to boil the chestnuts, and then you have to peel the chestnuts," said Watters, explaining that his family made a "competition" out of "who could peel the chestnuts fast enough, when they had just come out of a boiling pot."

“My grandfather and I used to go toe-to-toe to see who could do the chestnuts, and burn our fingers. And he always won, but that’s because he had a scotch beforehand, so he could tolerate it a little more than I could.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

When asked to name his least favorite Thanksgiving dish, Watters immediately blurted out “creamed onions.” The host explained that he will, however, eat it because he’s not a “rude person,” but he doesn’t truthfully enjoy the side dish.

And after dinner, Watters said you won’t find him tidying up the kitchen, as he traditionally avoids “cleaning up” after the big meal.

"[I’m] just looking forward to spending time with family and having everybody there" — Jesse Watters

“I make myself busy in other rooms of the house. You know, look after the children, I’ll watch football, but I’ll try to stay away from the kitchen as much as possible,” he joked.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Following the feast, Watters revealed that he traditionally embraces the magic – and mayhem – of Black Friday shopping. Last year, however, things didn’t go quite as planned.

“Last Thanksgiving, I had a little too much to drink. I say I was overserved. And I woke up the next morning… and I stood up, and I hit my head on the corner of the mirror, and gashed my head open,” he recalled, adding that he had to host “The Five” later that day.

Watters said that the gash got stitched up in the ER, covered with a Band-Aid and makeup, and then sealed with a little white lie before the show.

“Instead of telling everyone how embarrassed I was that I cut my head hungover, I told everybody I was fighting over a flat-screen TV at Black Friday, at Best Buy,” he admitted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With Thanksgiving just a few weeks away, Watters said he’s most looking forward to food, football (watching the Eagles, especially) and hanging out with family.

“[I’m] just looking forward to spending time with family and having everybody there and having drinks and food and telling stories,” he said.