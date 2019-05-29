4-year-old girl doesn't think Jasmine needs Aladdin: 'You don't need a boy to see the whole world'

Before seeing Disney's new live-action "Aladdin" movie in theaters, a 4-year-old girl gave a refreshing, modern take on the iconic romance between stars Jasmine and Aladdin.

Madison Jade doesn't believe that Jasmine, a Middle Eastern princess, needs Aladdin, a "street rat" with whom she falls in love. As Madison told her mom in a video posted to Instagram last week, Jasmine can manage just fine on her own.

"Jasmine needs to go see the world by herself," Madison says in the video. "You don't need a boy to see the whole world."

Sitting in a car seat, the girl adds that "there's not enough space on the carpet" — referring to the sentient "magic carpet" that Aladdin rides with Jasmine in the animated film.

Madison's mother asks the 4-year-old about how, in her princess books, the prince rescues the princess or saves the day. But Madison didn't think that was necessary either.

"The princess doesn't need a prince to rescue her, she can rescue herself," she said.

The girls' mother told WOFL that her daughter enjoyed the movie, "especially the fact that Jasmine is a little more independent. In other words, Maddie like that she was rebellious."