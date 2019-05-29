Expand / Collapse search
4-year-old girl doesn't think Jasmine needs Aladdin: 'You don't need a boy to see the whole world'

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Before seeing Disney's new live-action "Aladdin" movie in theaters, a 4-year-old girl gave a refreshing, modern take on the iconic romance between stars Jasmine and Aladdin.

Madison Jade doesn't believe that Jasmine, a Middle Eastern princess, needs Aladdin, a "street rat" with whom she falls in love. As Madison told her mom in a video posted to Instagram last week, Jasmine can manage just fine on her own.

DISNEY'S 'ALADDIN' TOPS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND BOX OFFICE WITH $207M WORLDWIDE

"Jasmine needs to go see the world by herself," Madison says in the video. "You don't need a boy to see the whole world."

Sitting in a car seat, the girl adds that "there's not enough space on the carpet" — referring to the sentient "magic carpet" that Aladdin rides with Jasmine in the animated film.

Madison's mother asks the 4-year-old about how, in her princess books, the prince rescues the princess or saves the day. But Madison didn't think that was necessary either.

"The princess doesn't need a prince to rescue her, she can rescue herself," she said.

The girls' mother told WOFL that her daughter enjoyed the movie, "especially the fact that Jasmine is a little more independent. In other words, Maddie like that she was rebellious."

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.