DRINKS

The James Bond martini: Recreate the classic drink ordered by 007

James Bond may handle top-secret missions — but his famous drink recipe is not so secret

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
"Shaken, not stirred" is the key to making the famous martini ordered by fictional superspy James Bond. 

The drink, named the Vesper after double agent Vesper Lynd, is easy to make right from home.

Luckily, the ingredients in the Vesper ordered by the British spy are not so secret. 

The recipe for the cocktail was invented by author Ian Fleming in his 1953 book, "Casino Royale." Bond gives step-by-step instructions on how to make the drink when he orders it in the book — making it easy to create.

"Three measures of Gordon's, one of vodka, half a measure of Kina Lillet. Shake it very well until it's ice-cold, then add a large, thin slice of lemon peel," the character says.

"Casino Royal" book

The recipe for the Vesper martini can be found in Ian Fleming's 1953 book, "Casino Royale." (Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images)

The recipe is also revealed by the Bond character in the 2006 "Casino Royale" film, with Daniel Craig as 007.

Bond likes his drinks "shaken, not stirred," a step not typically taken in making a martini because it's traditionally stirred to keep the beverage from overdiluting.

If you want to make the exact martini ordered by Bond, you can do so. 

The only change you'd need to make is subbing Kina Lillet for Lillet Blanc, since Kina Lillet is no longer sold.

The James Bond martini

The Vesper martini ordered by James Bond is a very simple recipe, with shaking instead of stirring as an important step in the process. (Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Recipe for a traditional Bond martini

Ingredients

  • 3 ounces of gin
  • 1 ounce of vodka
  • ½ ounce of Lillet Blac
  • Lemon peel for garnish

Directions 

  1. Combine gin, vodka and Lillet Blac into a cocktail shaker
  2. Shake well and strain into a chilled glass
  3. Garnish with lemon peel
Daniel Craig at "Casino Royal" press conference

James Bond has been played by numerous actors, most recently by Daniel Craig in the popular movies. (Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP/GettyImages)

Martinis are the primary drink Bond enjoys, but there are other Bond drinks that you can whip up.

The Americano, negroni, old-fashioned, mint julep and mojito are other drinks ordered by the famous character.

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 