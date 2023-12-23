The James Bond martini: Recreate the classic drink ordered by 007

"Shaken, not stirred" is the key to making the famous martini ordered by fictional superspy James Bond.

The drink, named the Vesper after double agent Vesper Lynd, is easy to make right from home.

Luckily, the ingredients in the Vesper ordered by the British spy are not so secret.

The recipe for the cocktail was invented by author Ian Fleming in his 1953 book, "Casino Royale." Bond gives step-by-step instructions on how to make the drink when he orders it in the book — making it easy to create.

"Three measures of Gordon's, one of vodka, half a measure of Kina Lillet. Shake it very well until it's ice-cold, then add a large, thin slice of lemon peel," the character says.

The recipe is also revealed by the Bond character in the 2006 "Casino Royale" film, with Daniel Craig as 007.

Bond likes his drinks "shaken, not stirred," a step not typically taken in making a martini because it's traditionally stirred to keep the beverage from overdiluting.

If you want to make the exact martini ordered by Bond, you can do so.

The only change you'd need to make is subbing Kina Lillet for Lillet Blanc, since Kina Lillet is no longer sold.

Recipe for a traditional Bond martini

Ingredients

3 ounces of gin

1 ounce of vodka

½ ounce of Lillet Blac

Lemon peel for garnish

Directions

Combine gin, vodka and Lillet Blac into a cocktail shaker Shake well and strain into a chilled glass Garnish with lemon peel

Martinis are the primary drink Bond enjoys, but there are other Bond drinks that you can whip up.

The Americano, negroni, old-fashioned, mint julep and mojito are other drinks ordered by the famous character.