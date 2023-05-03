Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

Jack Carr's take on Marine veteran Clint Smith: 'Honor for me to train with him'

Bestselling author of upcoming ‘Targeted’ nonfiction series weighs in on Thunder Ranch's Clint Smith

Jack Carr
By Jack Carr | Fox News
Jack Carr: US military leaders didn't understand the nature of the Afghan conflict Video

Jack Carr: US military leaders didn't understand the nature of the Afghan conflict

Former Navy Seal sniper assesses the collapse of Afghanistan on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

Clint Smith is a Marine veteran who served two tours in Vietnam. 

He returned home after being shot in combat — and, as he recounts on my "Danger Close" podcast — the first morning back, his dad walked into the kitchen and said, "I’m really thankful you are home. I’m glad you’re safe. I appreciate what you did, but I need to know when you are going to get a job." 

That was Sunday morning. 

On Monday, Clint Smith got a job. 

JACK CARR, BESTSELLING AUTHOR AND FORMER SEAL, ANNOUNCES NONFICTION SERIES, ‘TARGETED,’ ON TERROR EVENTS

He then went into a decade of working in law enforcement before becoming the operations officer at API — later Gunsite — under Lt. Col. Jeff Cooper. 

He then started his own training company called International Training Consultants. 

Jack Carr Clint Smith

Jack Carr (left) pictured with Clint Smith, who runs Thunder Ranch in Lakeview, Oregon. Carr calls out "the top-notch instructors" at Thunder Ranch. "Maybe I’ll see you on the range," says Carr.  (Jack Carr)

He also did a stint with H&K’s training division before founding the legendary Thunder Ranch in Oregon.  

It was an honor for me to train with Clint Smith, both with my SEAL Sniper and with my Assault Teams back when I was what he calls a "baby SEAL." 

My family and I continue to do tactical training with Clint, his wonderful wife, Heidi, and the top-notch instructors at Thunder Ranch every chance we get.

For those who have not made the pilgrimage out to train with Clint Smith at Thunder Ranch in Lakeview, Oregon, make this your year! 

Maybe I’ll see you on the range.

Happy birthday, Clint!

(Follow Jack Carr on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jackcarrusa.)

More on Clint Smith

Clint Smith is president and director of Thunder Ranch, as its website notes.

He's a Marine Corps veteran of two infantry and Combined Action Platoon tours in Vietnam. 

His experience includes seven years as a police officer, during which he served as head of the Firearms Training Division.

He was also a S.W.A.T. member and precision rifleman.

He left law enforcement to serve as operations officer for the American Pistol Institute, where he was dean of instruction and was instrumental in range and curriculum development. 

JACK CARR'S TAKE ON THE LATE TOM CLANCY, BORN ON THIS DAY IN 1947: ‘DEFINED THE MODERN TECHNO-THRILLER’

In 1983, he founded International Training Consultants, Inc., an active mobile training program, which is nationally recognized for innovative programs in urban rifle, shotgun, precision rifle and various handgun formats.

Clint Smith developed and taught courses in fully automatic weapons as well as conventional weapons systems.

In 1986, he served as director of training for Heckler & Koch, Inc., where he developed and taught progressive courses in fully automatic weapons as well as conventional weapons systems.

In 1993, Thunder Ranch, Inc., opened. 

It shares innovative training but also contains numerous range designs and functions of a type not seen before in one facility. 

In 2004, it moved to Oregon.

Clint Smith is a contributor to American Handgunner, American Cop, GUNS and SWAT magazines and has published articles in many other national and in international publications.

Jack Carr is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of "The Devil’s Hand" and host of the "Danger Close Podcast." His latest book is "Only the Dead" (Atria/Emily Bestler Books, May 16, 2023). He is a former Navy SEAL task unit commander and sniper with deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq. Visit him at officialjackcarr.com and follow along on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at @JackCarrUSA.