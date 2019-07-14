Photographer shares wedding photo ruined by iPhone user: 'you took this moment away from the bride'

A wedding photographer is calling out the smartphone user who ruined an important shot.

Hannah Stanley shared the photo on Facebook, which shows the bride and her father walking down the aisle. Unfortunately, the shot is obstructed by what appears to the arm of a guest holding a smartphone out to take their own, personal picture.

Stanley took to Facebook to vent her frustration. Her post starts off, “To the girl with the iPhone, not only did you ruin my shot, but you took this moment away from the groom, father of the bride, and the bride. What exactly do you plan on doing with that photo?”

She continues on the explain how important the photo she was taking would have been to the bride. “Honestly. Are you going to print it out? Save it? Look at it every day? No. You're not. But my bride would have printed this photo, looked at it often and reminisced over this moment as her dad walked her down the aisle on her wedding day."

"But instead," her post continues, "you wanted to take a photo with your phone, blocking my view, and taking a photo that you will not use.”

The post goes to tell wedding guests to stop watching everything through their phones. Instead, Stanley suggests actually just being present in the moment and letting the professionals do their job.

“Guests, please stop viewing weddings you attend through a screen but instead turn OFF your phone,” she says, “and enjoy the ceremony. You are important to the bride and groom, you would not be attending the wedding otherwise. So please, let me do my job, and you just sit back, relax and enjoy this once in a lifetime moment.”

Fortunately, Stanley was able to get a shot of the bride and her father at the North Texas wedding without the phone blocking the way, Fox 4 reports. Her message clearly resonated, however, as her post has received over 140-thousand reactions and has been shared over 150-thousand times.