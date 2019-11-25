Instagram model uses trash can, flashlight to create glamorous viral post: 'Your creativity is insane'

An Instagram model, photographer and content creator has literally turned trash into treasure with her latest glamorous post.

Kimberly, a 23-year-old who goes by Kihmberlie on social media, tells Fox News that she takes inspiration for her creative modeling shots from “everything and anything” — and yes, that includes her mom’s wire trash can.

As seen in a post she shared on Sunday, Kimberly used the aforementioned trash can and a flashlight to create a stylish background for her latest modeling photo — an idea she came up with after her original plans fell through.

“Ran out of time for the shoot I was planning on doing today, remembered that someone sent me a video of someone putting their phone flashlight into a laundry bin so I grabbed the outside of my mom’s trash can and created this,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself modeling a white bathing suit and cage-style skirt, her hair blowing in the wind created from a nearby fan.

Fans lauded her ingenuity, with some even calling her an inspiration.

“Your creativity is insane,” one Instagram follower wrote.

“Freaking inspirational as always,” another user said.

“The TALENT,” someone else simply wrote.

In past photoshoots, Kimberly has utilized Styrofoam, fake flowers, cardboard wings and even ribbons tied to a ceiling fan to achieve her professional-looking photos.

“I find a lot of inspiration through movies, music, renaissance paintings, sculptures and through Pinterest,” she told Fox News.

She also hinted on Instagram that while her methods might be low-tech, they’re not less time-consuming than any professional shoot might be.

“It’s been a looooong day,” she wrote on Instagram after uploading her latest post, the Twitter version of which has so far accumulated more than 75,000 likes.