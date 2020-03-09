Instagram-famous dog Marnie dead at age 18

Rest in puppy paradise, Marnie.

Marnie, the Internet-famous Shih Tzu, crossed over the rainbow bridge last week, leaving behind millions of heartbroken fans and a powerful legacy of advocacy for senior dog adoption.

Owner Shirley Braha announced the news of Marnie’s passing to the pup’s 1.8 million Instagram followers last week. The dog was 18 years old, or about 88 in human years, according to Pedigree.

“It is with much grief I share the news that Marnie passed away painlessly & peacefully in my home on Thursday afternoon at the age of 18,” Braha wrote. “Her comfort had been notably declining over the past few days with little hope for improvement and she let me know she had had enough. She enjoyed her chicken until the very end.”

Thanking users for their support “on an unexpected journey with the ultimate love of my life,” Braha voiced her gratitude for their enthusiasm and encouragement of Marnie’s various adventures.

“Most of all, I’m amazed that the sweet little hot mess of a pup that I picked up from a shelter at age 11… has managed to inspire others to adopt senior dogs,” she continued. “When I hear from people that Marnie has made them adopt their senior dogs it’s truly the most beautiful legacy she and I could hope to leave in this world.”

Adopted by Braha from an animal shelter in 2012, Marnie achieved Internet stardom for her long tongue that almost always hung out of her mouth and slightly tilted head, which veterinarians attributed to an illness called Vestibular Syndrome, per her biography.

As her star rose, Marnie befriended celebrities like Betty White, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Larry King, Jonah Hill, Tina Fey, Demi Lovato, James Franco and many more, according to TMZ. She even “wrote” a book about her inspiring life and times, published in 2015.

In the wake of her passing, the dog’s owner plans to have Marnie buried in a Los Angeles pet cemetery and coordinate a public memorial event “whenever safe,” amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

