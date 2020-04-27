How to groom your pet at home, according to an expert with North Shore Animal League America

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Your own bangs might be out of control, but that doesn’t mean your dog’s furry coat needs to suffer, too.

Stay-at-home orders across the country, coupled with the closure of most non-essential businesses, have made it harder for pet owners to get Fido to the groomer. In response, some of those owners have taken it upon themselves to shave down their dogs and cats themselves, but without the proper training, this can lead to disastrous (and sometimes hilarious) results.

In the interest of avoiding such pitfalls, Fox News reached out to an expert at North Shore Animal League America, the world’s largest no-kill rescue and shelter organization, for tips on safely grooming your furry friends at home.

Should you groom your pet at home?

“It is important to keep up with your pets grooming so that it doesn’t cause any medical problems,” said Rachael Rudman, the kennel manager at North Shore Animal League America, explaining that excessive fur can get matted and lead to skin conditions, or even obstruct your pet’s vision.

Properly trimming your pet’s nails is a must, too, lest they break, make walking difficult, or embed themselves in your pet’s paw pads.

“I would say as long as you are being safe and using any recommended precautions to bathe, clip nails, or groom their fur, that there is no reason to not do certain grooming procedures at home,” said Rudman, who recommended contacting your regular groomer for suggestions for your specific pet (if available) or studying up from reputable sources online.

Where do you start?

Rudman suggests starting any grooming routine by making sure your pet’s hair and skin is healthy by brushing them once or twice per week, “especially if they are long-haired,” to prevent matting and excessive shedding.

“Also remember to keep your pets clean,” the expert advises. “Give them a bath once a month with canine/feline shampoo, as it was made for their skin. It is important to keep their skin clean and healthy so they don’t develop any dermatitis.”

And be sure to avoid getting water into your pet’s ears or nose, as they can’t easily expel that water on their own, “and it can cause infection … if left in there for long periods of time.”

What about trimming hair or nails?

If you’ve never shaved your pet’s hair, now is not the time to start, says Rudman, who advises some “low maintenance trimming,” instead.

“The most I would suggest doing is a light trim of the areas that need it the most. Your pet may not look the most dapper, but during these tough times, the important thing is to keep them safe,” she says.

"For nail trimming, if you have never cut an animal's nails before, it is highly recommended to not cut them yourself as you could hit the nerve (the quick) that is inside their nail and can cause it to be painful and bleed. If their nails are getting too long, try using a nail file to just shave them down a bit instead.”

What else can we do for our four-legged friends?

In addition to grooming, North Shore Animal League America says that there are still countless animals in U.S. shelters in need of loving homes. Anyone willing to adopt or foster should contact their local shelters for more information, but only if they’re willing to devote the time to an animal, both now and after the pandemic is over.

“People considering adopting or fostering during this time need to carefully consider what their schedule will look like once the Covid-19 crisis passes,” Rudman says. “ If they didn’t have time for an animal in their life before the crisis, will they be able to make time once we’re no longer working from home and self-isolating? Adopting an animal is a commitment for the rest of that animal’s life and a decision that should be made thoughtfully.”

If adopting or fostering seems possible, however, North Shore Animal League America stresses that there are always plenty of pets eagerly awaiting new owners.

“For many, it’s been an ideal time to adopt so that the dog, cat, puppy, or kitten has time to bond with the entire family and new routines created,” says Rudman.