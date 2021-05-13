Carole Baskin weighs in on missing Houston tiger as caretaker is released from jail: 'I'm really worried'

People still can’t find this tiger.

India, a 9-month-old male tiger, has been missing since Sunday night after he was filmed roaming the streets of a Houston neighborhood. According to witnesses, a man came out and brought the tiger back into a house before the cat was lured into an SUV that drove away before authorities could arrive.

Since then, authorities have been unable to locate that cat, NBC 5 DFW reports.

The man filmed bringing the cat back inside of a house in the Houston neighborhood, Victor Hugo Cuevas, has been released from the Fort Bend County Jail after posting bond. He had been taken in to custody on Monday and is facing charges of evading police. He has denied being the cat’s owner, however, and his lawyer told Fox News that Cuevas is not necessarily the man who put the tiger into the SUV and drove away.

Carole Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue and one of the subjects in the documentary "Tiger King," spoke to Fox News about the ongoing situation.

"Well, I am really worried about the fact that it’s still on the loose because clearly, the people who have been managing this cat up until this point are not people who make good decisions," she said. "That cat looked like it had been out there in the front yard for a while before anybody even came looking for it so I am extremely worried about what’s going to happen to that cat or what that cat is going to do to somebody given the fact that nobody is turning them in."

She continued to say that she believes that somebody knows where the cat is, they’re just not sharing the information with authorities.

Baskin also stressed that the cat is still young and hasn’t hit maturity yet. According to her, at around 4- to 5-years-old, tigers become much more aggressive and would kill their owners if being kept as pets.

"In terms of what to do, I think the people that saw this cat did the best thing they could do," she explained. "They alerted police, they took video, they apparently got onto a community board where they had shared. All of those are really good things to do. The only thing I saw that was dangerous was the man who was filming it apparently had stepped outside of his door to do it. He thought he could run back into the house if the cat were coming after him but he would have been shocked to find that that cat could clear the ground between the two of them faster than he could have turned around and run back into the house. You’re never going to outrun a tiger."