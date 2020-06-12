Horse sanctuary matches people's DIY haircuts to horse manes: 'Brilliantly accurate'

Horse lovers have come up with a fun challenge by asking people to send in photos of their lockdown haircuts — and matching them with a “lookalike.”

Redwings Horse Sanctuary, which takes care of 1,500 horses at its five visitor centers across the U.K., came up with the funny challenge as a way of continuing to fundraise while their centers are closed.

CORONAVIRUS CUTS: NEW YORK CITY SALON OFFERING $1G HAIRCUTS HAS 1,000-PERSON WAITLIST AHEAD OF REOPENING

The sanctuary is urging its supporters to send in photos of their DIY lockdown haircuts, and donate the cost of their usual hairdresser or barber appointment. They will then get matched up with a “lookalike” horse with its mane combed into a similar style — and many of the matches are brilliantly accurate.

Redwings staff have even managed to find a match for one woman who had died her hair a bright green color, twinning her with a horse that had stuck its head in a barrel of hay.

BORED OWNERS OF COUNTRY ESTATE 'MARRY' TWO OF THEIR HORSES IN LAVISH CEREMONY

"It's been a really entertaining thing to do, and we've been delighted with the reaction we've got to it,” Stephanie Callen, who works for Redwings, said. “We've had some quite interesting hairstyles sent in, and some have been more challenging to match up.”

"But we've got quite a lot of ponies with facial hair, so we've enjoyed matching up the men who have sent in pictures of their beards,” Callen continued. “With the onset of lockdown, we've had to close all our visitor centers, including our cafes and gift shops.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"But we've tried to bring the experience of Redwings online, and encourage people to carry on helping us fundraise.”

"People have really embraced it. They've been sharing their haircut lookalike pictures on social media, and we've even had hairdressers get in touch with us asking if they can share it on their websites."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This story was originally published by SWNS.