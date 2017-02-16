Home Lighting 101

Lighting can be one of the most important aspects of decorating a room. While natural light is best, some rooms just don't get enough of it … or any, for that matter! So how do you illuminate a room that doesn't get much sun? We looked into different types of bulbs and fixtures to help you decide what will work best in your home.

First, here are a few tips to take advantage of any natural light your home can get:

Replace dark or opaque drapes with light, airy, transparent ones

Hang mirrors to reflect light onto opposite walls and surfaces

If possible, replace solid doors with glass or French doors to let light in from another room

If these tips don't do the trick, certain bulbs can be used to mimic natural light in an otherwise dark room or create a softer mood. Read on to find out which one can help you achieve the look you want.

Tungsten (Incandescent): These are the most common and affordable light bulbs. They give off a warm, pleasing glow, suitable for most rooms. When used with a dimmer, they provide great ambient lighting. Edison bulbs also fall into this category, and are used for more decorative purposes. The downside? Incandescent lights aren't very energy efficient.

These are the most common and affordable light bulbs. They give off a warm, pleasing glow, suitable for most rooms. When used with a dimmer, they provide great ambient lighting. Edison bulbs also fall into this category, and are used for more decorative purposes. The downside? Incandescent lights aren't very energy efficient. Fluorescent: Fluorescent bulbs usually make you think of an office, classroom or waiting room, which is why they're not a great lighting choice for homes. They give off a cold, green and unflattering glow … and they buzz! However, fluorescents can make optimal task lights, especially when installed under cabinets in the kitchen or garage. We just wouldn't recommend using them overhead.

Fluorescent bulbs usually make you think of an office, classroom or waiting room, which is why they're not a great lighting choice for homes. They give off a cold, green and unflattering glow … and they buzz! However, fluorescents can make optimal task lights, especially when installed under cabinets in the kitchen or garage. We just wouldn't recommend using them overhead. Energy Savers: As the name suggests, these bulbs are energy efficient and environmentally friendly. While they’re considered fluorescent, they give off a glow closer to white light and can be used as an alternative to incandescent bulbs. They can also be recycled.

As the name suggests, these bulbs are energy efficient and environmentally friendly. While they’re considered fluorescent, they give off a glow closer to white light and can be used as an alternative to incandescent bulbs. They can also be recycled. Halogen: These are a great choice for rooms that get no sunlight because they give off a cool glow very similar to daylight (aka "white light"). While they're slightly more energy efficient, they also get extremely hot and can explode.

Now that you have your bulbs picked out, here are some lighting fixture options to go with them: