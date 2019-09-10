Man spots doppelganger at friend's wedding, hilarious footage shows

Well, one of them is going to have to change.

A hilarious video — which has since gone viral — shows the moment a man spotted his doppelgänger while attending his friend’s wedding in Malaysia over the weekend.

Azly Yozof, 29, was attending his friend’s wedding on Sunday afternoon when he bumped into a man that looked exactly like him — right down to the same outfit and black glasses.

Yozof immediately broke out laughing as soon as he saw the identical stranger across the room.

Though the pair looks so similar, they are reportedly not related in any way, as Yozof's friend explained.

“Me and Azly are the groom's childhood friends and the other man was his friend from work,” said Amir Zulfadhli Zulkifly, who recorded the video. “This was the first time we had ever met, and it was really funny. It was just a coincidence that Azly and his doppelganger were both wearing red shirts.”

The funny – and odd – encounter did not just delight the two men, but also the rest of the wedding party, who were all said to be laughing when the pair spotted each other.

Yozof and his doppelgänger are planning to meet up again in the future.

