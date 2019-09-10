Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Weddings
Published

Man spots doppelganger at friend's wedding, hilarious footage shows

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
WATCH: Hilarious moment man spots doppelganger at wedding goes viralVideo

WATCH: Hilarious moment man spots doppelganger at wedding goes viral

A hilarious video showing the moment a man spotted his doppelgänger while attending his friend’s wedding in Malaysia over the weekend has gone viral.

Well, one of them is going to have to change.

A hilarious video — which has since gone viral — shows the moment a man spotted his doppelgänger while attending his friend’s wedding in Malaysia over the weekend.

COUPLE’S RAD, '80S-INSPIRED ENGAGEMENT PHOTO SHOOT GOES VIRAL: 'BEST PICTURES I’VE EVER SEEN'

Azly Yozof, 29, was attending his friend’s wedding on Sunday afternoon when he bumped into a man that looked exactly like him — right down to the same outfit and black glasses.

Yozof immediately broke out laughing as soon as he saw the identical stranger across the room.

The two men are reportedly not related in any way.

The two men are reportedly not related in any way. (Newsflare)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Though the pair looks so similar, they are reportedly not related in any way, as Yozof's friend explained.

“Me and Azly are the groom's childhood friends and the other man was his friend from work,” said Amir Zulfadhli Zulkifly, who recorded the video. “This was the first time we had ever met, and it was really funny. It was just a coincidence that Azly and his doppelganger were both wearing red shirts.”

Azly Yozof and his wedding doppelgänger are now planning to meet up again in the future.

Azly Yozof and his wedding doppelgänger are now planning to meet up again in the future. (Newsflare)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The funny – and odd – encounter did not just delight the two men, but also the rest of the wedding party, who were all said to be laughing when the pair spotted each other.

Yozof and his doppelgänger are planning to meet up again in the future.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.