Hedgehog balloons up to massive size after developing rare condition

This hedgehog has a very appropriate name.

Bubbles, a small hedgehog found wandering the streets in a town in England was brought to a local animal hospital due to a rare, and strange-looking, condition. Fortunately, doctors were able to save the small animal.

The hedgehog suffered from a condition known as Balloon Syndrome, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. The condition causes gas to get trapped under the skin, which caused the animal’s body to balloon to a massive size.

"Bubbles was brought into Henlow vets by a member of the public who found him walking in the middle of a busy road," veterinary nurse Laura Bernal told SWNS. "They instantly knew something wasn't right, having ballooned three times his normal size to the size of a small melon, however, was light as a feather."

Bernal, who runs The Little Hog Hospital from her home in Bedfordshire, explained that the condition was likely caused by a "bacterial infection secondary to trauma."

She continued, "Without immediate treatment, the hedgehog would have gone into shock which is often sadly fatal. A needle and syringe was used to remove the trapped gas and ‘deflate’ Bubbles. This had to be repeated three times on that day as he kept re-inflating."

Due to the tightness of the animal’s skin, Bubbles was given pain relief medication and antibiotics. The medication seemed to help and within a day, the animal stopped swelling up.

"He was given an x-ray to rule out any underlying injuries and luckily that came back all clear, he did, however, test positive for lungworm, so parasite treatment was given," Bernal said. "Due to his size and age, he won’t be able to be released until he weighs over 600g and the weather becomes milder."

Fortunately, Bubbles is doing well and Bernal says that he’s "eating like a little pig." She also described him as a very lucky hog.