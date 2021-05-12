Hawaiian shirts are making a comeback

Hey party animals, your time has come.

It seems like every summer, some new fashion trend takes the world by storm. Whether it’s some kind of crazy-looking sandal or a style of sunglasses, there’s usually some hot item that everyone needs to wear.

This year, it’s apparently Hawaiian shirts.

The colorful and uniquely patterned shirts are making a comeback this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The news outlet reports that part of the appeal of the shirts is the wide variety of styles they come in, which allow the wearer more freedom to express themselves.

The trend was apparently inspired by a shirt recently worn by David Beckham in Miami. The Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello shirt reportedly inspired more people to attempt to pull off the colorful, yet casual look that Beckham went with.

The modern Hawaiian shirt first appeared in Hawaii at some point in the 1920s or ’30s, Smithsonian Magazine reports. It’s believed that the style came from kimono fabric that Japanese women adapted into men’s shirts. The shirts apparently hit the mainland not long after, however, and by the 1940s, they had become a fashion staple.

It’s believed that the shirts’ early popularity was due to the fact that they were initially hard to get throughout most of the United States and that they represented a status symbol. By the ‘60s, the shirts had become commonplace and had taken their place in pop culture and were worn by everyone from Elvis Presley to President Richard Nixon.