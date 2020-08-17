'Halloween trees': Social media users show off their eerie decorations

Sorry, Christmas, Halloween isn’t going to let you encroach into October.

Halloween decorations and Christmas decorations typically don’t have much in common, one being spooky and dark, while the other is bright and cheerful. Nevertheless, the two are being merged as part of the budding "Halloween tree" trend.

Halloween trees might not be as common as Christmas trees, but they have been growing in popularity over the past several years. A Halloween tree is basically a Christmas tree, except it's decorated with scary decorations as opposed to festive ones.

Since it's been October for over a week now, plenty of people have their houses fully decorated for Halloween, trees included.

For some, it's an excuse to get the Christmas tree out early.

These trees use classic Halloween imagery.

Unlike Christmas trees, however, people feel like they have more freedom with how they decorate.

Webs are often used in place of garland.

Like Christmas trees, Halloween trees don't need to be green.

