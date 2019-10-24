For Halloween, Minnesota museum holds 'creepiest doll' contest

Just in time for Halloween, a museum in Minnesota has found a way to get you to vote on what scares you the most.

Turning its creepiest dolls loose, the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester has posted photos and videos of its terrifying miniatures on social media, taking votes for the most nightmarish one.

Voting is set to continue through Thursday.

The winner and runner-up will be displayed over Halloween, officials said.

Dan Nowakowski, the museum’s curator, told Minnesota Public Radio that for a lot of the dolls, the freakiness is all in the eyes.

Some of the weird dolls have movable eyelids that snap open when you lift the dolls up. The paint has chipped off the face of another contender, leaving it looking like a mummy.

Nowakowski said the dolls weren’t intended to be frightening when they were made, but damages from use and the passage of time have turned them creepy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.