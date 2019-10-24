Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Odd News
Published

For Halloween, Minnesota museum holds 'creepiest doll' contest

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups top poll of most popular Halloween candyVideo

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups top poll of most popular Halloween candy

Tyrus and Dana Perino rate their favorite candy on 'The Daily Briefing.'

Just in time for Halloween, a museum in Minnesota has found a way to get you to vote on what scares you the most.

Turning its creepiest dolls loose, the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester has posted photos and videos of its terrifying miniatures on social media, taking votes for the most nightmarish one.

Voting is set to continue through Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Part of the 'creepiest dolls' collection at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester, Minn. (Christine Rule via AP)

Part of the 'creepiest dolls' collection at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester, Minn. (Christine Rule via AP)

The winner and runner-up will be displayed over Halloween, officials said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Some of the creepy dolls have movable eyelids. (Christine Rule via AP)

Some of the creepy dolls have movable eyelids. (Christine Rule via AP)

Dan Nowakowski, the museum’s curator, told Minnesota Public Radio that for a lot of the dolls, the freakiness is all in the eyes.

Some of the weird dolls have movable eyelids that snap open when you lift the dolls up. The paint has chipped off the face of another contender, leaving it looking like a mummy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Not all the dolls seemed happy. (Christine Rule via AP)

Not all the dolls seemed happy. (Christine Rule via AP)

Nowakowski said the dolls weren’t intended to be frightening when they were made, but damages from use and the passage of time have turned them creepy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.