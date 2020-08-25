Gwyneth Paltrow could Slack message you at virtual Goop health summit

Gwyneth Paltrow is streaming wellness content straight to your living room.

As large gatherings are called off in the age of COVID-19, the actress and lifestyle guru is bringing her annual In Goop Health Summit home for viewers to stream on Sept. 12. Fans can tune in with tickets starting at just $5, a steal compared to last year’s in-person summit that cost $1,000 for the day.

This year’s theme – transitions – is a fitting one, considering the world is grappling with the uncertainty amid the pandemic. Full access to the virtual summit is $50 for the all-content pass, which includes an intimate conversation between “Big Little Lies” actress Laura Dern and Paltrow, three experiential classes, including a tarot reading, a beauty master class and meditation, plus three workshops like a sensual chat called “Understanding and communicating pleasure.”

“The idea is not that people complete the summit program and feel they need to change their whole lives — that sounds exhausting. But that maybe you leave with a new workout for your routine, a greater understanding of the food that suits you best, a different way to de-stress, a strategy for connecting with someone else,” said Kiki Koroshetz, wellness director at Goop.

“The challenge for us was paring down the content to a program that felt manageable, efficient, and fun for people — and packaging it in a way that allows people to experience the summit in a single day or in chapters, at their own pace, over the course of a few weeks,” Koroshetz explained.

The summit includes talks and classes geared toward helping people navigate the changes and curveballs 2020 has brought on – like work-from-home tips with a session about managing burnout, nurturing house plants, learning about ayurvedic eating and an intimate “Ask Me Anything” with GP and Goop Chief Content Officer Elise Loehnen.

All ticket holders will have access to a members-only Slack group to ask questions and continue the convo with Paltrow, Loehnen, Goop editors and experts from the summit.

All content will be available to stream online for a three-week period through Oct. 2.

