Gucci’s $900 'dirty' sneakers slammed on Twitter

Filthy rich fashionistas are pumped for Gucci’s latest kicks.

Taking its name from a basketball term, the Italian house’s “Screener” sneakers — inspired by a vintage sports style from the ’70s — are a purposely dirty style that were “treated for a vintage, distressed effect.”

Beat-up Gucci still doesn’t come at a bargain, though.

This shabby chic sneak comes dressed with the brand’s trademark Sylvie Web trim and is available for men in both high ($930) and low tops ($870) in various colorways.

Women’s styles are available, too, and many got a fresh look for Spring 2019 with a festive strawberry print ($980), and removable, embellished cherries ($1,250)

The best part of all? Gucci provides pretty specific cleaning instructions for the real soot you’re bound to get on your high-priced pair: “Clean when the shoe is dry, using only neutral or same-color products to avoid staining.”

It’s clear, however, that everyday Twitizens aren’t buying it.

“Gucci is selling dirty sneakers with scuff marks for nearly $900... excuse me while I go look up STUPID RICH in the dictionary,” says one critic.

“Gucci is selling dirty sneakers for $1,100. Fun hack: For $700 you can buy a pair of regular Gucci sneakers and get them dirrty yourself,” writes a second.

​”​Gucci you’re classier then that​,” proclaims another.

This isn’t the first time scuffed-up sneaks are under fire. Italian streetwear label Golden Goose faced backlash last year after introducing an intentionally worn-out low-top with a duct tape patch.

Haters said they were an insensitive glamorization of poverty.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.