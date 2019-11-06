Woman shares 'weird' pick-up line that involved man's dead grandfather

There are few greater turn-offs than a dead grandparent.

A social media user shared an incredibly awkward conversation she had with a stranger online, during which the man allegedly tried out one of the strangest pick-up lines ever.

Rachel Brogan posted the awkward Facebook Messenger exchange to her Twitter page, with the caption, “I mean that’s a weird way to slide into the DM’s.”

The exchange starts off with the unnamed man randomly sending Brogan the message, “Hey, did you hear about my grandad?” She follows up with a confused, “What?”

The man then responds, “Sorry, wrong person. Meant to text a girl I went to school with but clicked on you by accident. Not thinking straight as my grandad passed away, sorry.”

This is where things get weird. After revealing that his grandfather recently passed, the would-be pick-up-artist says, “You are lovely though. You single?”

Needless to say, the pick-up line did not work.

Brogan further elaborated in a comment on the post, “I just can’t wrap my head around how they decided that would be the opener.”

Several commenters related similar stories of receiving awkward messages from the same person. The man's M.O. appears to be sending the girl a message seemingly meant for someone else, often with no context. When the girl responds, he clarifies that it was a mistake and then attempts to spark up a conversation.

Unfortunately, the plan has one major flaw. Another Twitter user replied to Brogan’s post with a screenshot of her encounter, where she responded to her mystery man by asking, “How did you send a message to the wrong person when you’ve never messaged me before?”