Gorilla, just 4 months old, delights zoo visitors with funny faces: 'Very happy'

Mobi is a young gorilla with a very big personality

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
Baby gorilla makes funny faces at zoo visitors Video

Baby gorilla makes funny faces at zoo visitors

A baby gorilla named Mobi was spotted making funny faces at visitors through the glass of the Prague Zoo. The four-month-old gorilla was born to first-time mom Duni earlier this year. See her personality shine! 

A baby gorilla's adorable face can light up the world.

At the Prague Zoo recently in the Czech Republic, a baby gorilla was seen having some fun while visitors noticed she was making funny faces at them. 

Through the glass at the gorilla exhibit, visitor Lucie Stephnickova said she saw a baby animal making faces, as SWNS reported. 

Stephnickova, 37, said the baby gorilla named Mobi made "all the onlookers laugh."

"I believe that this situation will be repeated more often, and I am very much looking forward to it — I believe Mobi does, too," she said. 

Baby gorilla

Young gorilla Mobi was seen playing by the windows and having some fun with onlookers at the Prague Zoo recently.  (SWNS)

In a video from SWNS, the four-month-old gorilla can be seen pushing her face on the glass window and making funny faces. 

Stephnickova said that Mobi spends most of her time with her mom, but that the mom still lets her have some fun with visitors.

"Mobi is only four months old, and her mom Duni doesn’t let her walk yet and keeps her close to her," she told SWNS. 

She added, "But she still let her make faces at me through the glass [and] Mobi was clearly very happy about this."

baby gorilla playing

Mobi is a four-month-old gorilla at the Prague Zoo. She is now attempting to grab onto branches and ropes and is "showing all the abilities that a healthy gorilla cub of her age should." (SWNS)

Duni is a first-time mother who gave birth to Mobi in January, according to the Prague Zoo.

While it’s typical for gorilla mothers to lend their babies to others to look after them after birth, Duni has not done so yet. 

The zoo noted that keepers have noticed Mobi’s sixth milk tooth recently — and that she is eating solids and trying to stand on her feet. 

Additionally, Mobi is attempting to grab onto branches and ropes and is "showing all the abilities that a healthy gorilla cub of her age should."

Mobi close up profile

Young Mobi is the firstborn child of Duni, a female gorilla at the zoo.  (SWNS)

Her name, Mobi, was also chosen by Cameroonian schoolchildren, with a final vote from the Czech public, per the Prague Zoo. 

Mobi will also be "baptized" on May 11 at the zoo. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the Prague Zoo for additional comment.

