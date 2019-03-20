Girl with 'Little Mermaid'-inspired hairdo wins school's 'Crazy Hair Day'

A pre-kindergartener named Atlantis won Crazy Hair Day at her school after her mom went all out to style her hair to look just like Princess Ariel from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” the little girl’s big sister shared on Twitter Tuesday.

The big sister, coincidentally named Ariel, said her “mom did the mermaid because my name is Ariel and my sister is Atlantis, which is where Ariel lives under the sea :).”

Ariel says she and her baby sister have grown up loving mermaids thanks to their parents.

Since the photos of Atlantis' hair were first shared on Twitter, the tweet has gone viral, garnering nearly 70,000 retweets and around 372,000 likes.

Click here for more from Fox5DC.com.