Vacationing girl, 3, orders milk from pool bar in hilarious viral video: 'My daughter is actually something else'

If you want something done right, sometimes you have to do it yourself.

A video of a confident little girl ordering herself a glass of milk from an outdoor, poolside bar while on vacation with her family has gone massively viral on Twitter, racking up over 1.3 million views to date.

Ben and Sophie Anderson were recently vacationing with their daughter Myla, 3, in Dubrovnik, Croatia, when they had to inform their thirsty child they had forgotten to pack milk for her during an excursion to a swanky pool, Metro reports.

Unfazed, Myla headed to the bar alone to get what she wanted.

“My daughter is actually something else,” Ben, from London, wrote on Twitter on Aug. 26, sharing the must-see video. “We told her there was no milk in the baby bag so she got out the pool and took herself to the bar to go and ask for some and the bar staff actually served her a glass.”

In the nine-second clip, the frustrated-looking tot waits on a barstool while a server prepares her chilled drink. Surrounded by adults, a wine-drinking woman can be seen chuckling at the fearless little lady.

In the days since, social media users have also gotten a kick out of Myla’s audacity, praising her independent spirit as a miniature “boss” and “queen," while Ben joked it looked like she had had "a hard day at the office."

As for more details, the youngster’s father revealed that Myla’s two sisters were too shy to escort her to the bar in her quest for milk – though that didn’t slow her down for a moment.

“We said we didn’t have any [milk] so she stormed out of the pool and over to the bar,’” the dad told Metro. “She climbed up onto the barstool and, according to one of the ladies at the bar, asked the bartender for a bottle of milk very politely.”

“According to one of the ladies in the video she went over and first asked for a bottle of milk but the lady said they only had glasses and Myla said ‘a glass is fine,’” he later laughed on Twitter.

Ben thanked the bartender for being “so good” with his young daughter in kindly offering her the special drink on the house, and admitted that he “can’t stop laughing at her facial expressions” the more he re-watches the clip.