Girl Scouts debut redesigned uniforms for the first time in decades

Now these will be some stylish scouts.

Girl Scouts of the USA has debuted redesigned uniforms for the first time in over two decades, encouraging members to make a fashion statement and express their individuality.

The scouting organization announced the overhaul on Tuesday, releasing a collection of 18 mix-and-match items for tweens and teens in grades 6 through 12.

GIRL SCOUTS DEBUTING NEW COOKIE VARIETY INSPIRED BY FRENCH TOAST

The Girl Scouts partnered with the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) to design the new duds "for the first time in over two decades," launching the new line "to better reflect the young female changemakers of today and tomorrow,” per a statement.

Now, Girl Scouts can rock their pride with official, interchangeable items including full-zip hoodies, crewneck tees, skater dresses, jogger pants and trefoil-branded baseball caps. The range retails from $10 to $49 and is available in sizes up to 3XL.

Beyond camping or a cookie meeting, girls are welcome to wear the apparel as everyday attire, the scouts said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Nidhi Bhasin, one of three FIT students from the Fashion Design class of 2020 who created the collection and a Girl Scout alumni, said she fondly drew upon her own scouting days during the design process.

"Girl Scouts really helped strengthen my self-confidence and encouraged me to pursue my interests," Bhasin explained. "With this collection, our shared goal was to not only design trendy attire but also make sure that girls would feel inspired, proud, and powerful while wearing each piece.”

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“Today's Girl Scouts are the next generation of leaders, so we needed to make sure they dress the part so they can continue to take on the world!" she said.

Marching with tradition, of course, the scouts can also sport reimagined spins on their signature vests with a classic pocket sash or khaki utility vest.