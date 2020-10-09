Girl, 4, starts making Christmas care packages for needy children after having bad dream

A 4-year-old girl has launched an initiative to collect Christmas presents for deprived children after she had a bad dream about some missing out.

Kind-hearted Pippa Jackson has set herself the challenge of making 200 care packages for children who otherwise would go without during the festive period.

In each one, she puts a present, some coloring pencils and a hat, scarf and gloves to help keep them warm.

Pippa, from St Austell, Cornwall, in England, was spurred on after having a bad dream about children having no presents to open on Christmas morning.

Her mom Kadie Jackson, 23, who is helping her with the project, said Pippa is getting a bit of help with her project, too.

"Pippa is currently making Christmas parcels, by receiving donations, and next week we will be making decorations as well," Jackson said. "[The decorations] are to sell, and all the money that she raises will go towards buying presents for deprived children."

Jackson confirmed that her daughter was encouraged to start the project after having a "dream that some children wouldn't be able to open presents on Christmas Day and she wanted to help."

"She's very kind hearted, she has a golden heart," Jackson said. "She wants to help anyone in need, we're going to go to some women's shelters, orphanages, that sort of thing — anywhere we can to find children to help."

Jackson and Pippa are currently spending their evenings putting together the parcels, some of the contents of which have been kindly donated to the family.

Jackson, who has another daughter Zara, 2, added: "In the parcels there will be bits and bobs, little stocking fillers, funny bits like whoopee cushions, pens, coloring pencils, hats, scarves, and gloves — just in case they need them. Whatever we can get our hands on really."

The care packages will also be "separated into ages and boys and girls," Jackson added.

"We're hoping to make 200 — that's what Pippa said, I've got my work cut out for me. That's if we get enough donations and can buy enough toys. If we have enough we will go above and beyond.

"The donations are going well so far, I have some stuff from a few local shops and more will be coming soon, I think next week."