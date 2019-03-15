'Game of Thrones' fashion line includes $2,700 'Winterfell Leather Jacket'

Winter is still coming — at least to a John Varvatos store near you.

In anticipation of the final season of “Game of Thrones” — which premieres April 14 — luxury menswear designer Varvatos has launched a new 11-piece capsule collection of pieces inspired by the swan song of HBO’s hit show.

FASHION NOVA'S NEW BODYSUIT LOOKS LIKE A 'THONG WITH ARM STRAPS,' COMMENTER SAYS

About half of the line is comprised of rugged, armor-like pieces for the wannabe Jon Snow. Think hand-painted leather jackets, which top out at almost $2,700, or distressed henleys and trousers in cool shades of gray.

A range of more wallet-friendly graphic tees (at $98 a pop) round out the collection, with more obvious “GoT” references sprinkled in. Fans can channel the Seven Kingdoms with a number of dragon-emblazoned options, or even better, one with the Iron Throne itself.

While the final battle #ForTheThrone has yet to play out on the small screen, the merch was available for purchase in stores and online as of Thursday, for those who couldn't wait to get their hands on a bit of Westeros.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.