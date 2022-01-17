Florida woman attacked by bear in her own driveway while walking her dog

A woman in Florida says that she’s lucky to be alive after getting attacked by a bear in her own driveway.

The large animal injured the woman while she was taking her dogs out for a walk. Fortunately, the woman’s injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

The incident occurred on Jan. 13 in DeBary, Florida. According to a news release from Florida Fish and Wildlife, officials received reports of the attack around 9 p.m. that evening.

When Volusia County Sheriff’s Officers arrived on the scene, a large female bear was found in a tree with her three young cubs. Biologists from FWC arrived on the scene and tranquilized the mother bear.

Since it had attacked a human in the middle of a neighborhood, FWC regulations called for the bear to be humanely euthanized. The three cubs, who each weighed an estimated 100-lbs, were considered old enough to survive on their own.

According to the FWC news release, no attempt was made to capture the cubs.

The victim suffered injuries, but they were treated by EMS workers and were not considered life-threatening. Her dog, meanwhile, was not injured in the attack.

Body camera footage from the responding deputies shows that the woman suffered cuts to her face. An EMS worker can also be seen tending to injuries on her back. She also suffered injuries to her hands as well, Fox 13 reports.

The FWC urges residents to avoid feeding bears and to report any instances of a bear acting aggressively. It also asks residents to report any instances of people intentionally harming bears or if a bear has been spotted that appears sick or injured.