Florida bill seeks to declare shelter animals as state's official pet

Shelter pets are about to get a little more love in the Sunshine State.

A bill, which was unanimously approved by the state Senate Monday, is lobbying to make shelter pets Florida’s official state pet.

The one-page bill, which was filed in September, states, “Any shelter animal that resides at or has been adopted from an animal shelter or an animal rescue organization is designated as the official Florida state pet.”

If Gov. Ron DeSantis signs off, the law would immediately take effect, WTSP reported.

Florida wouldn’t be the first state to declare shelter pets an official state icon.

In March of last year, Ohio officials made shelter pets their state animal, following behind Colorado, California, Georgia, Illinois and Tennessee, which have also passed legislation recognizing shelter pets as the state pet.

The push, which is also reportedly being considered by Texas and Oregon, is to “raise public awareness for shelter animals” and help adopt out rescue animals, the Humane Society of the United States said in a previous statement to the Cincinnati Enquirer.