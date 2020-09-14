Florida news anchor praised for rocking short natural hair on air

What a great hair day.

A Black news anchor is silencing critics and earning praise by rocking short, natural hair on air, sharing her story in a now-viral social media post.

Lena Pringle is a television anchor and reporter with WJXT News4JAX in Jackonsville, Fla., and recently switched up her look with a faded pixie cut. The journalist has worn her hair in short natural styles since 2018, but the new ‘do marks the shortest cut to date, Today reports.

NEWS ANCHOR CATCHES TOOTH AS IT FALLS OUT DURING LIVE BROADCAST

“Shout out to the people who told me I wouldn’t be able to get/keep a broadcast news job with a short natural haircut. Jokes on you, huh?” Pringle tweeted on Wednesday.

The reporter's tweet, which was accompanied by a series of snaps that showed off her natural hair from the anchor’s seat, has since gone viral with over 120,000 likes and 10,000 shares.

Fans from within and beyond the news industry applauded her message. The tweet also inspired other Black women to proudly share snaps of their own cropped cuts.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Pringle explained that she has always felt welcome to wear her hair natural on camera while working for WJXT, but was previously advised by professors and other mentors to wear her hair straight.

"I remember being in college and I remember them saying, 'You have to have straight hair. It has to be long. It has to be spotless, it has to be colored ... natural hair isn't going to keep you in the industry,” the 27-year-old told Today. “’It's too distracting; it's too urban.’”

Following the overnight hype that her Twitter post received, Pringle said she’s been surprised with words of thanks from young women for setting a strong example.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"Thank you ALL so much! I can’t express how much this support means to me. Y’all are AMAZING and made my week," she wrote on Twitter in a follow-up message. "Thank you thank you thank you for the kind, supportive, genuine, beautiful comments. I appreciate each and every one of you!"