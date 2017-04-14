'Flip or Flop' star Christina El Moussa reveals what she eats in a day

“Flip or Flop” host Christina El Moussa is well on her way to achieving a revenge body.

The mom of two shared with PEOPLE that she began letting her health slip amid her stressful divorce with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

“When I’m stressed, food is the last thing on my mind,” the HGTV star told the magazine.

She turned to friend and nutritionist Cara Clark for advice on ramping up her diet so she could get back to “being healthy for myself and my babies.”

El Moussa, 33, now opts for easy meals that are organic and “very clean,” she told PEOPLE. Snacking throughout the day has helped her maintain her energy levels.

But deprivation isn’t part of her vocabulary.

When El Moussa wants a peanut butter cup or a glass of wine, for example, she has one. In fact, she aims to indulge in those vices two nights per week, she shared with the magazine.

El Moussa’s daily caloric intake is about 2,115 calories, all comprised of a meal plan Clark made for her. She has breakfast, lunch, and dinner, plus two snacks throughout.

And in her household, taco night is a way of life. El Moussa enjoys the carne asada or chicken variety regularly, PEOPLE reported.

“Nutrition is very important to me for both my own health and wellness, but also for my children,” El Moussa told PEOPLE. “It’s all about everything in moderation.”