Five orphaned manatees return to Florida waters after years of rehabilitation

Five manatees were released back into Florida waters Wednesday after years of rehabilitation through various zoos and agencies, according to a press release from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

The manatees, which were originally rescued between 2020 and 2021 by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and members of the Manatee Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP), were released to Blue Spring State Park in Florida, the release states.

"Over the past several years, we have been called upon to rescue an increasing number of injured, sick, and orphaned manatees," said Virginia Edmonds, president of the MRP. "We are grateful to our partners for stepping up to the plate to not only rescue animals in need, but to commit countless hours to the collective rehabilitation of these animals, which enabled the releases today. But our work doesn’t stop here."

Two of the manatees, Squirrel and Lizzie, weighed less than 70 pounds when they were rescued. Now, thanks to the rehabilitation efforts, Squirrel, Lizzie, MaryKate, Clank, and TinkTink all weighed between 700 and 1,000 pounds when they were put back in the wild.

ZOOS KEEP UP VALENTINE'S DAY TRADITION OF NAMING COCKROACHES AND ANIMALS AFTER EXES AND LOVED ONES

All the manatees that were released were fitted with a GPS tracking device that will allow researchers to monitor their movements for the next year and to make sure they are adjusting to their new environment, the release stated.

RARE VENOMOUS LIZARDS HATCH AT GEORGIA ZOO AS CONSERVATIONISTS WORK TO SAVE SPECIES

According to the release, The Columbus Zoo is one of only three facilities, along with the Georgia Aquarium and Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, outside of Florida that care for manatees. The Zoo is also a second stage rehabilitation facility that provides a temporary home for manatees until they are ready for release back to the wild.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Words cannot describe the immense joy and hope we feel as we help these manatees back into their native waters after they have been in our care at the Columbus Zoo. We realize there is still more work to do and more manatees to help, and we know that along with our partners through the MRP and the guests who connect with these manatees’ inspiring stories, together we are making a positive difference," Becky Ellsworth, curator of the Zoo’s Shores & Aquarium region said.