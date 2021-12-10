Firefighters rescue dog trapped on frozen lake

This is one lucky dog.

A fire department in upstate New York rescued a dog that had fallen through the ice on a frozen lake. The animal’s back legs had become stuck in the freezing water, leaving the dog trapped.

Firefighters from the Frewsburg Fire Company successfully worked their way out to the border collie, who had become trapped on a frozen pond in the town of Carroll. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, rescue workers were dispatched to the scene around 7:47 on Wednesday morning.

DOG ADOPTED AFTER SWIMMING 3,300 FEET ACROSS THE OHIO RIVER

The fire company confirmed that the dog had been reunited with his owner. The social media post also stated that the dog was warm and that he is "back to his normal self."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Chautauqua County Sheriff also posted about the incident on Facebook, writing, "The Sheriff's Office responded with the Frewsburg Fire Department to a report of a family's dog fallen through ice on a pond located on Dodge Road in the Town of Carroll. It was reported that the dog's back legs broke through the ice and the dog was unable to get up and out of the water."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The post continued, "Upon patrol arrival, Frewsburg Firefighters were already on scene and suiting up to attempt the rescue. Utilizing the proper gear, firefighters were able to enter the pond and break the ice and meet up the dog who was struggling to maneuver on the thin ice. Firefighters carried the dog to shore where it was dried and warmed up briefly in the fire engine and reunited with its owner. Thanks to the quick action of the fire department, there was a very happy ending to this dangerous situation."